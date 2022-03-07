Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for nine additional counties impacted by severe weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for nine more Iowa Counties after initially issuing one for Madison County on Saturday.

Adair, Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Polk, Tama, Warren, and Wayne were all named in the proclamation which would allow state resources to be utilized in recovery efforts.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents in those counties, which would provide up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The grants can be used for home or car repairs, food or clothing replacement, and temporary housing expenses. Applicants have 45 days from the proclamation’s announcement to submit a claim.

The proclamation also activates the Disaster Management Program, where Disaster case managers work with individuals to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance advice, and referrals to obtain resources or services in regards to disaster recovery efforts. That program does not have an income eligibility requirement and closes 180 days after the announcement of the proclamation.

You can find the application for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program at the link here or information on the Disaster Case Management Program here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022

Latest News

KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville gives his first-hand storm experience in Norwalk
The war in Ukraine is affecting mortgage prices right here in America
Interest rates decrease as indirect result of Russia invading Ukraine
Middle school oratorical competition focuses on staying optimistic in challenges times
Middle school oratorical competition focuses on staying optimistic in challenges times
Marion Police deliver donations to Norwalk first responders
Marion police deliver donations to first responders in Norwalk
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Wasserbahn staff say abrupt closure came while business was good