Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for nine additional counties impacted by severe weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for nine more Iowa Counties after initially issuing one for Madison County on Saturday.

Adair, Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Polk, Tama, Warren, and Wayne were all named in the proclamation which would allow state resources to be utilized in recovery efforts.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents in those counties, which would provide up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The grants can be used for home or car repairs, food or clothing replacement, and temporary housing expenses. Applicants have 45 days from the proclamation’s announcement to submit a claim.

The proclamation also activates the Disaster Management Program, where Disaster case managers work with individuals to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance advice, and referrals to obtain resources or services in regards to disaster recovery efforts. That program does not have an income eligibility requirement and closes 180 days after the announcement of the proclamation.

You can find the application for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program at the link here or information on the Disaster Case Management Program here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.