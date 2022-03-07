Show You Care
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000

The snow is complicating clean-up efforts today. Madison County calling off work today because the snow might hide dangerous debris.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The GoFundMe page made for a family that lost four people to central Iowa tornadoes Saturday has raised over $300,000.

Over the weekend, authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado.

Two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home near rural Winterset on Saturday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told television station KCCI.

The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, Melissa Bazley, 63, when the tornado hit. The storm killed Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger and two of his three young children, 5-year-old Kenley Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger.

GoFundMe has been set up by a friend of the Bolger family and is looking to raise $350,000 for the family. As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, the page has raised over $312,000.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

