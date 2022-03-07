Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Friends, neighbors help pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

Governor Kim Reynolds held back tears as she spoke to Iowans coming together to help one another after a deadly tornado over the weekend.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Communities in Iowa are coming together to help clean up after a series of deadly tornadoes tore through the Des Moines area Saturday.

The Brown family walked out of their basement after the storm to find the east wall to their living room ripped away from the house.

Shannon Brown was just getting home from work, parked her orange jeep in the driveway next to her husband’s truck when a tree broke loose and crushed it. She wasn’t hurt and now is focused on the cleanup.

“You really realize who cares about you and just makes you feel special, you know you have all these people who are willing to help you,” Brown said.

Lori Landgren said people she hasn’t seen in years are helping, including people driving from Omaha to help.

Landgren’s parents live right next door to the Browns, their yard is covered in broken and uprooted trees. She was overwhelmed by her friends and family who showed up to saw and haul away the debris.

“They’re there when you need them, for sure,” Landgren said. “And I think truly when they say call me if you need something, they mean it.”

Ten-year-old Grayson Wiedmann was playing football on his front lawn when the storm rolled by his Norwalk home.

“We were all kind of watching the storm happen and once it started seeing like it form and like debris flying, we started running down into the basement,” he said.

His family’s backyard shed was crushed by the wind. Two pieces of wood flew through Grayson’s bedroom window.

“I feel like pretty sad but I’m not the saddest because I know this can all be re-bought and rebuilt and stuff,” Grayson said. “I’m just glad it wasn’t the house.”

Another Norwalk home was covered in sheet metal, chunks of it broke off from the barns and wrapped around trees at Bob and Ruth Dunn’s family farm.

Volunteers from all over Norwalk worked all day on Sunday to put their yard back the way it was.

David Adamson says that’s just what you’re supposed to do when disasters hit.

“Just a bunch of friends and a group of people showing up to help out the ol’ Iowa Way ya know,” he said.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County. That means state resources can be used to help response and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Expected snowfall amounts from Sunday night, March 6, through early Monday, March 7.
Snow to end wild weather weekend, slick roads expected
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead

Latest News

A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Madison County tornado rated EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph
Medical assistants have a wide variety of tasks, usually within outpatient settings like...
Community college medical assisting program working to fill needs at Iowa hospitals
Negotiations are underway for a third time between Russia and Ukraine - trying to open a...
Russia, Ukraine negotiate ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate
The snow is complicating clean-up efforts today. Madison County calling off work today because...
Neighbors help neighbors after multiple tornadoes sweep through Iowa
Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, but doctors say brain disease is...
Doctors say brain disease on the rise