First responders hospitalized, one resident dies in Fayette County carbon monoxide exposure

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 3rd, at approximately 7:08 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 200 block of 1st Ave NE for a report of a medical emergency.

At the scene, EMS and Fire first responders started experiencing light-headedness. They were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment for carbon monoxide exposure.

An investigation determined that four subjects in the home had been running a generator in the basement without proper ventilation.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the home received medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

