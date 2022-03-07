First responders hospitalized, one resident dies in Fayette County carbon monoxide exposure
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 3rd, at approximately 7:08 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 200 block of 1st Ave NE for a report of a medical emergency.
At the scene, EMS and Fire first responders started experiencing light-headedness. They were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment for carbon monoxide exposure.
An investigation determined that four subjects in the home had been running a generator in the basement without proper ventilation.
An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the home received medical treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
