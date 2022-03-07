First responders hospitalized, one resident dies in Fayette County carbon monoxide exposure

WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 3rd, at approximately 7:08 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 200 block of 1st Ave NE for a report of a medical emergency.

At the scene, EMS and Fire first responders started experiencing light-headedness. They were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment for carbon monoxide exposure.

Carbon Monoxide exposure leaves resident dead and first responders hospitalized in Fayette County (KCRG)

An investigation determined that four subjects in the home had been running a generator in the basement without proper ventilation.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the home received medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

