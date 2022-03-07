Show You Care
Clean-up underway after tornado in Vinton

We're getting a closer look at the damage left behind after a tornado plowed through Vinton on Saturday night. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Sawyne spoke with residents.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - There have been no reports of injuries in Vinton after a tornado struck Saturday night, but there is a lot of property damage.

Tammy Clausen had a hole in her bedroom wall after the storm lifted up her neighbor’s shed and slammed it into her home, before then carrying to outside her living room window. Sunday her brother-in-law patched up the hole in her bedroom. Clausen described the storm as overwhelming. “It was bad, it was really bad, I’ve never experienced a storm like that.” She said, for her, it was even worse than the 2020 derecho.

Nick Holten and Nacole Brown live a few doors down from Clausen. They also talked about the intensity of the storm. Brown said, “My daughter has a big fear of even rain now because of the derecho, so she was freaking out, so I was pretending not to be scared. But we made it to shelter and then it just kind of sounded like a freight train going for about 40 seconds above us.”

There was damage not just to homes, but to businesses in the area as well. Teresa Floyd, CEO of East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, said the storm did at least $2 million worth of damage to an REC building.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

