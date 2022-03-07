Show You Care
Cedar Falls police arrest man accused of domestic assault, threatening with a gun

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon after they said he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun.

Police said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 700 Block of Main Street.

At the scene, officers said the victim told them her fiancé and the father of her child, Randal Maifeld had assaulted her physically and threatened her, along with witnesses who were present, with a gun.

Officials said Maifeld fired the gun during the incident. He was arrested a short time later at a different location.

Maifeld faces charges of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of domestic abuse assault, child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm.

