14-year-old charged after allegedly bringing gun on school grounds at East Buchanan

WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - A juvenile at East Buchanan High School was charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto school grounds, according to officials.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of what they called a weapons violation. After an investigation involving school officials, deputies located and seized a firearm from a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

On Saturday, March 5, a 14-year-old from Aurora was arrested and charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony. The matter was referred to Juvenile Court Services.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said that no malicious intent was found.

