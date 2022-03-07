Show You Care
14-year-old charged after allegedly bringing gun on school grounds at East Buchanan

(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - A juvenile at East Buchanan High School was charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto school grounds, according to officials.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of what they called a weapons violation. After an investigation involving school officials, deputies located and seized a firearm from a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

On Saturday, March 5, a 14-year-old from Aurora was arrested and charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony. The matter was referred to Juvenile Court Services.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said that no malicious intent was found.

