Xavier wins first state title since 2013, Dike-New Hartford repeats as 2A champs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier and Dike-New Hartford girls basketball teams were both crowned state champions on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Xavier defeated Bishop Heelan 54-40. The Saints were led by Riley Jonker who tallied 13 points and 5 rebounds. Mary Kate Moeder followed with 11 points, while Lexi Beier added 10.

This marks Xavier’s fifth championship. The Saints won it all in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2013.

The Saints finish with a 20-6 record.

Dike-New Hartford took down Central Lyon 59-52 to repeat as 2A champions.

The Wolverines were led by Payton Petersen who registered 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jadyn Petersen added 15 points, while Ellary Knock put up 11.

Dike-New Hartford finishes the season with a 24-2 overall record.

