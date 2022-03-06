Show You Care
Ways to make healthy meals from frozen food is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - March is frozen foods month and Whitney Hemmer has great tips for how to stay healthy while eating frozen food.

Breakfast

Frozen breakfast options are a great way to eat a healthy breakfast when you don’t have time to cook in the morning. Breakfasts that have protein and fiber work the best such as Jimmy Dean’s Delights or Veggie Made Great Muffins.

Frozen Fruit

Some fresh fruits can be hard to find in the Midwest such as mango. One way to still keep these fruits in your diet is by stocking up on frozen fruit.

Frozen Vegetables

When purchasing frozen vegetables, make sure to buy kinds that don’t have any added salt or sauces. Diced frozen vegetables are easy to quickly throw in the oven. Steamtable vegetables are also a good choice if you want to make a quick side dish.

