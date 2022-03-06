Snow to end wild weather weekend, slick roads expected

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another storm system moves toward the area this evening and overnight in an active pattern, this time bringing a chance for accumulating snow.

Expected snowfall amounts from Sunday night, March 6, through early Monday, March 7. (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. For the latest updates on winter-related alerts, check here.

Snow is expected to begin this evening after about 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. in the southern viewing area, then spread to the northeast from there. It will continue through mid-morning, or between about 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., on Monday. While most of the snow falls during the nighttime hours, some light snow showers could still linger during the Monday morning commute.

Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are likely for most, with an isolated higher total possible.

Roads will likely be slick and snow-covered, especially overnight. Recent warm temperatures could help the cause in keeping roads clear, especially early until temperatures fall into the 20s. Sun breaks out after the snow ends on Monday, which will allow for rapidly-improving road conditions.

Plan for extra time in your morning commute on Monday, and practice safe winter driving techniques throughout this event.

After this storm system and a cold Monday night, temperatures stay above freezing for highs during the next couple of days to follow. Another system brings a snow chance centered on Thursday, with colder air returning for the start of next weekend.

