Salvation Army providing relief to central Iowa after Saturday tornado outbreak

WINTERSET, Iowa (KTIV) - Salvation Army disaster relief teams are at work in central Iowa, helping communities affected by this weekend’s tornado outbreak.

That includes crews from western Iowa. Teams from the Western Divisional Headquarters, in Omaha, are providing support, assessing damage, and can call in additional units if they’re needed.

The Salvation Army has set up a webpage dedicated specifically to supporting disaster-relief efforts in central Iowa in the wake of the storms. Anyone wishing to donate online can do so at salarmyiowarelief.org.

