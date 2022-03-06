Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Salvation Army providing relief to central Iowa after Saturday tornado outbreak

The Salvation Army is providing relief for storm damaged areas of Iowa after Saturday tornado...
The Salvation Army is providing relief for storm damaged areas of Iowa after Saturday tornado outbreak(KOSA)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (KTIV) - Salvation Army disaster relief teams are at work in central Iowa, helping communities affected by this weekend’s tornado outbreak.

That includes crews from western Iowa. Teams from the Western Divisional Headquarters, in Omaha, are providing support, assessing damage, and can call in additional units if they’re needed.

The Salvation Army has set up a webpage dedicated specifically to supporting disaster-relief efforts in central Iowa in the wake of the storms.  Anyone wishing to donate online can do so at salarmyiowarelief.org.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Expected snowfall amounts from Sunday night, March 6, through early Monday, March 7.
Snow to end wild weather weekend, slick roads expected
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead

Latest News

A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Madison County tornado rated EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph
Medical assistants have a wide variety of tasks, usually within outpatient settings like...
Community college medical assisting program working to fill needs at Iowa hospitals
Negotiations are underway for a third time between Russia and Ukraine - trying to open a...
Russia, Ukraine negotiate ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate
The snow is complicating clean-up efforts today. Madison County calling off work today because...
Neighbors help neighbors after multiple tornadoes sweep through Iowa
Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, but doctors say brain disease is...
Doctors say brain disease on the rise