Ryan scores career-high 29, No. 8 Iowa State women beat WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament with a 74-57 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Cyclones bounced back from a blowout loss at home to No. 5 Baylor on Monday that handed the Bears a share of their 12th consecutive regular-season title.

Baylor can earn it outright Sunday with a victory against Texas Tech. A Baylor loss would give Iowa State a share of the championship for the first time since 2000.

Ashley Joens had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones.

Madisen Smith scored 11 points for West Virginia.

