Ryan scores career-high 29, No. 8 Iowa State women beat WVU

Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament with a 74-57 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.(Iowa State Athletics)
By JOHN RABY
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament with a 74-57 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Cyclones bounced back from a blowout loss at home to No. 5 Baylor on Monday that handed the Bears a share of their 12th consecutive regular-season title.

Baylor can earn it outright Sunday with a victory against Texas Tech. A Baylor loss would give Iowa State a share of the championship for the first time since 2000.

Ashley Joens had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones.  

Madisen Smith scored 11 points for West Virginia. 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

