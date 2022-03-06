Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Red Haw State park closed after storm related fatality

Thunderstorm generic image
Thunderstorm generic image(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARITON, Iowa (KCRG) - Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa is closed after storms on March 5th damaged the park. One person was killed at the park’s campgrounds and another injured after Saturday night’s storms.

Damage was sustained at the park’s campgrounds, boat docks, bait house, beach shelters, and a storage building. The park also has no power after the storms. Red Haw State Park asking people to stay away while they clean up and make repairs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Tornado Watch issued until 8pm
Severe weather possible over the next few hours

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
Storm damage in Winterset
Marion Independent conducting supply drive for Winterset victims
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Damage in northwest Vinton on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (KCRG YouNews)
National Weather Service: EF1 tornado hit Vinton Saturday night