Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado

A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/KCCI) - Officials have identified six of the seven people killed in Saturday’s severe weather outbreak.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, county and state officials identified the six people killed in Madison County. The victims were identified as the victims as 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 64-year-old Rodney Clark, 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd, 37-year-old Michael Bolger 5-year-old Kenley Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger.

Madison County was one of the hardest-hit areas, specifically Winterset, where meteorologists estimate an EF3 tornado moved through with winds of at least 136 miles per hour.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County to provide state resources to help with response and recovery efforts. The governor’s office said additional counties may be added to the proclamation.

