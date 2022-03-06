Show You Care
No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title.
Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title.(Iowa State Athletics)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title.

James Akinjo scored 20 points and the Bears beat Iowa State 75-68 for their fifth win in a row. They will share the regular-season conference title with sixth-ranked Kansas.

The 26-5 Bears had never won the Big 12 before their outright title last year on the way to their first national championship.

Akinjo put Baylor ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left after Iowa State had gone from an early 25-point deficit to the lead.

Gabe Kalscheur led the 20-11 Cyclones with 18 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

