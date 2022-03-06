Show You Care
No. 12 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana for Big Ten title, NCAA bid

The Iowa women's basketball team defeated Indiana 74-67 to claim the big Ten Tournament title.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa captured its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67.

The league’s regular-season co-champs have won seven straight to earn an NCAA Tournament automatic bid.

It’s the first time Iowa has won regular season and tourney titles in the same season.

Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana. Eventually the weariness from playing four games in four days caught up with the Hoosiers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

