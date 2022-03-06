National Weather Service: EF1 tornado hit Vinton Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologists said the damage in northern Benton County Saturday night was caused by a tornado.

The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to Vinton and nearby areas to examine storm damage caused when severe weather moved through Saturday night. An initial estimate from the National Weather Service said the tornado produced winds of 110 m.p.h. and was on the ground for more than eight miles. The estimate said the tornado was 400 yards - or 1,200 feet - wide.

The tornado touched down about 2.5miles southwest of Vinton where it damaged several outbuildings, snapped power poles and damaged trees. The tornado passed through the northwest side of Vinton where damage was reported at an industrial park and at a mobile home park.

Officials said residents of the mobile home park were able to seek shelter at a designated storm shelter and that outdoor warning sirens were activated three different times before the tornado hit Vinton.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.