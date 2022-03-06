Marion Independent conducting supply drive for Winterset victims

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Marion Independent School District are planning to help tornado victims in Winterset by bringing supplies to a boys’ high school basketball game this week.

Marion’s team will face Winterset at the state boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday. School officials are asking for people to bring donations of various items or gift cards to help people affected by the deadly tornado that struck parts of Winterset and surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon.

Items being sought include:

Tarps

Boxes

Plastic storage totes and containers

Flashlights

Bottled Water

Non-perishable food

Personal Hygiene Items

Gift cards for means, food, and gas.

Donations can be dropped off through 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at any school district buildings, including the district’s administrative offices. Items will be taken by the team to Winterset after Tuesday’s game, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.