Marion Independent conducting supply drive for Winterset victims

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Marion Independent School District are planning to help tornado victims in Winterset by bringing supplies to a boys’ high school basketball game this week.

Marion’s team will face Winterset at the state boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday. School officials are asking for people to bring donations of various items or gift cards to help people affected by the deadly tornado that struck parts of Winterset and surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon.

Items being sought include:

  • Tarps
  • Boxes
  • Plastic storage totes and containers
  • Flashlights
  • Bottled Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Personal Hygiene Items
  • Gift cards for means, food, and gas.

Donations can be dropped off through 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at any school district buildings, including the district’s administrative offices. Items will be taken by the team to Winterset after Tuesday’s game, according to officials.

