Local World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Harold Alcott of Blairstown celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday surrounded by family and friends. Harold Served in The Combat Engineers in Patton’s Sixth Army in the European Theater and won accommodation for helping the Sixth Armored Division cross a river on floats during a pitched 18 hour battle. Harold still drives, works out, and works separating scrap metal.

