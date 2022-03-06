Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

(AP) -Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. It was an easy decision for one Nigerian student who described xenophobia and even threats of violence as he approached the border.

Now in Poland, he has returned to the border multiple times to help arriving foreigners. Others on social media share guidance on emergency supplies and what documents to show at checkpoints. “Basically, the basic war advice,” one student said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.