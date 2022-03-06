Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape
Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape(MGN/CBS Mornings / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. It was an easy decision for one Nigerian student who described xenophobia and even threats of violence as he approached the border.

Now in Poland, he has returned to the border multiple times to help arriving foreigners. Others on social media share guidance on emergency supplies and what documents to show at checkpoints. “Basically, the basic war advice,” one student said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Tornado Watch issued until 8pm
Severe weather possible over the next few hours

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks