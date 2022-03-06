Show You Care
A cooler Sunday with overnight snow possible

A cooler Sunday with overnight snow possible
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Colder air has moved into Eastern Iowa after yesterday’s storms, with temperatures this morning in the low 30s. This afternoon, colder air will continue to move in due to winds from the northwest, with seasonal highs expected in the low to mid-40s.

Another low-pressure system will travel through the midwest Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing the potential for overnight snow. In general, 2 inches of accumulation is possible across our area. After the snow, Monday will be cold, with daytime highs in the 30s.

