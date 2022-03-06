Cleanup underway in Benton, Tama Counties following storms

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - People in parts of Benton and Tama Counties are cleaning up Sunday after severe weather caused damage Saturday evening.

In Vinton, Benton County Emergency Management said damage appeared to have been confined to the northwest side of town. Several businesses and industrial buildings were damaged, several homes at the Longview Terrace Mobile Home Park were also damaged.

Witnesses said the storm moved into the city at about 7:15 p.m. Meteorologists from the National Weather Service will be in Vinton Sunday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

In Tama County, officials said at least one home was destroyed in Saturday’s severe weather.

Emergency Manager Ryan Goodenbour told KCRG-TV9 that there is scattered damage across the county and that his team is still assessing the damage. He said at least one home was destroyed just southeast of Tama. No injuries have been reported.

Saturday’s storms were part of the severe weather outbreak that killed at least seven people in central Iowa. Saturday’s outbreak was the deadliest severe weather event in the state of Iowa since the EF5 tornado that struck Parkersburg in 2008.

