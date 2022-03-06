Show You Care
Clark scores 41, No. 12 Iowa women top Huskers in semifinals

Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa...
Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for an 83-66 win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for an 83-66 win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes, who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in Sunday’s championship game.

Monika Czinano added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who shot a blistering 67% in the second half. Kate Martin had 11 rebounds.

Isabelle Bourne scored 16 points to lead the Cornhuskers (24-8), who had won five straight. Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 15 points each.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

