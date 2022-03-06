Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘The Batman’ gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch

'The Batman' gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch
'The Batman' gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch(MGN/Warner Bros. Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope movie theaters, grossing $128.5 million in North America. It’s the biggest opening of 2022 and the second biggest of the pandemic, but still a far cry from “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” $260 million opening weekend in December.

“The Batman” opened this weekend exclusively in theaters, in 4,217 locations on over 12,500 screens in North America. No other major studio dared compete with a new film. Reviews have been largely positive for this new iteration of the caped crusader.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Tornado Watch issued until 8pm
Severe weather possible over the next few hours

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks