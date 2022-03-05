Waterloo West comes up short against Johnston in 5A state championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo West girls basketball team came up short in the 5A state championship game on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena, falling 51-31 against Johnston.

The Dragons completed the perfect season finishing 26-0.

The Wahawks were led by Sahara Williams with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Halli Poock scored 9 points and Brooklynn Smith tallied 8 adding 10 rebounds.

Waterloo West finishes the season with a 23-3 overall record.

