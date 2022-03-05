Show You Care
Dike-New Hartford advances to 2A championship, Denver and North Linn fall in semis

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Here’s a look at the 2A and 1A semifinal games from Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Dike-New Hartford took down Panorama 67-23 to advance to the state championship game. The Wolverines will face Central Lyon at 4:45 PM, Saturday, March 5.

Denver fell to Central Lyon 53-35. The Cyclones finish the season with a 24-3 overall record.

North Linn dropped their semifinal meeting 74-57 against Bishop Garrigan. The Lynx finish 23-3 on the year.

