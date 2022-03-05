Show You Care
Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) -Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about pandemic restrictions plotted to kidnap her. But the case didn’t surprise many women lawmakers or people who track such attacks. They say online and in-person abuse is a daily occurrence for female public officials and candidates and happens at a far greater rate than it does men. It has seemed to intensify in recent years.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has Taiwanese heritage, has faced “relentless threats of violence and hateful attacks.” A man left a voicemail for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds saying she should be “hung for treason,” and a man was arrested after stalking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot while armed with a loaded gun.

