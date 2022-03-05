Show You Care
Strong to severe storms still on track for this afternoon and evening

We are expecting showers and storms to move across eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some morning storms, the atmosphere has recovered substantially and storms will move across the area this afternoon. A secondary line will quickly follow behind it for the evening hours, which has the highest chance of becoming severe. Strong wind, hail and a few tornadoes are possible. In addition, these storms will be moving quickly, with the severe threat largely over with by 9pm.

Behind this front, wind will become very strong with gusts to 45-50mph possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight. This will occur as temperatures sharply drop, likely down to the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will likely fall to the teens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

