Severe weather possible over the next few hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible Saturday afternoon and evening as part of a storm system that could bring severe weather to much of the state.

“We’re watching a batch of thunderstorms southwest of Des Moines this afternoon that is quickly turning severe,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara. “Those storms are moving to the northeast and should be in eastern Iowa this evening.”

O’Mara said strong south wind and humid conditions helped push temperatures into the 60s across parts of the state Saturday, with an approaching cold front O’Mara said the ingredients are in place for the development of severe weather.

The severe threat increases late Saturday afternoon and continues until around 9 p.m. Saturday.

‘These storms are moving quickly so be prepared to act fast if a warning is issued in your area,” O’Mara added.

