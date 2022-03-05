Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening

Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Severe storms are possible across Iowa on Saturday as a low-pressure system moves through Iowa. First, scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through Eastern Iowa this morning. The morning thunderstorms only have a low chance of becoming severe.

Storms are possible in the afternoon, with the strongest storms arriving late afternoon and evening. The main hazards for these storms include high winds up to 60+ mph, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Storms should end overnight with colder air moving into Eastern Iowa. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
A judge convicted Adam Wedig Thursday of trespassing, and sentenced him to $736 in fines,...
Des Moines man who sneaked into NICU to feed baby convicted
The severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Severe storm chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening
Dakota Ray Vandermillen
Intoxicated Dubuque man causes crash, punches driver, and spits on nurse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, March 5th
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, March 5th
Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening
Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening
The severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Severe storm chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening
Severe weather threat on Saturday.
Severe weather threat on Saturday evening