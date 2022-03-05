Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Severe storms are possible across Iowa on Saturday as a low-pressure system moves through Iowa. First, scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through Eastern Iowa this morning. The morning thunderstorms only have a low chance of becoming severe.

Storms are possible in the afternoon, with the strongest storms arriving late afternoon and evening. The main hazards for these storms include high winds up to 60+ mph, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Storms should end overnight with colder air moving into Eastern Iowa. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

