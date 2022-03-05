Midwest Freedom Convoy stops in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of the convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions passed through Eastern Iowa today, stopping at a gas station in Cedar Rapids. The movement originated in Canada, where hundreds protested Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The convoy section that stopped at a Cedar Rapids Casey’s consisted of just one truck, but about a dozen supporters of the convoy also came out.

One of those supporters was Jennifer Markley. She said she opposed vaccine mandates as well as “the direction that the country has taken.” Markley was not vaccinated and said she had even lost a job over getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Marchell Okken, however, was vaccinated. He said he just believed vaccination should always be a choice. “I think everyone should have some say over their health care.”

While there were differences in vaccination status at the event, the one thing everyone agreed on was the importance of freedom. Jessie Clark, the driver of the one truck at this convoy stop, compared this issue to another controversy over medical choice and freedom: abortion. “When I talk about a woman’s right to choose—it’s their body. They should be able to choose what they want to. My wife has talked about that many times. We’ve had that conversation. But you don’t get to have it one way and the other.”

The convoy is headed to Washington, D.C.

