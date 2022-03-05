Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Mar. 5, 2022
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the first week of war in Ukraine, the country’s southern port city of Mariupol saw shelling, the heartbreaking deaths of children, and the hope of new births. Associated Press journalists captured harrowing moments unfolding in the Azov Sea city as the battle knocked out electricity and phone lines, making it that much harder to help the wounded.

Russia has made big gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. A limited cease fire that Russia declared to allow civilians to evacuate Mariupol and a city to its north quickly fell apart Saturday, with Ukrainian officials blaming Russian shelling for blocking the promised safe passage.

