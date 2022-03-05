Increase in seafood and fish prices impact local churches’ fish fry events

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Preparation for Saint Patrick’s Fish Fry starts long before the first Friday of Lent and Ken Goodell is one of the many who make it happen. This year, he’s had to make some adjustments to those orders.

“The fish costs a dollar more a pound than it did last year,” Goodell told TV-9.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fish and seafood prices have continued to rise on a month to month basis.

With a 1.3% increase in fish and seafood prices nation-wide, many places had to cancel their annual fish fry because they simply couldn’t afford it.

While Saint Patrick’s will have one every Friday of Lent, Goodell says they will still feel the impact.

“We did raise prices one dollar to cover part of it, but it is still going to cut into the profit this year,” he said.

St. Patrick’s Office Manager, Cindy Koczo says they make an average of about $25,000.

“It goes back to the church and it helps pays our bills,” she said.

That number will likely change. They order around 1,900 pounds of fish and at $4.50 per pound, they are spending roughly $3,000 more than last year just on fish.

But even though the cost for a fish fry has increased, the show will go on. For St Patrick’s, it’s not *just* about the money.

“People come, they love to see each other, it’s a huge community builder for us,” said Koczo.

