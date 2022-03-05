Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Increase in seafood and fish prices impact local churches’ fish fry events

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Preparation for Saint Patrick’s Fish Fry starts long before the first Friday of Lent and Ken Goodell is one of the many who make it happen. This year, he’s had to make some adjustments to those orders.

“The fish costs a dollar more a pound than it did last year,” Goodell told TV-9.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fish and seafood prices have continued to rise on a month to month basis.

With a 1.3% increase in fish and seafood prices nation-wide, many places had to cancel their annual fish fry because they simply couldn’t afford it.

While Saint Patrick’s will have one every Friday of Lent, Goodell says they will still feel the impact.

“We did raise prices one dollar to cover part of it, but it is still going to cut into the profit this year,” he said.

St. Patrick’s Office Manager, Cindy Koczo says they make an average of about $25,000.

“It goes back to the church and it helps pays our bills,” she said.

That number will likely change. They order around 1,900 pounds of fish and at $4.50 per pound, they are spending roughly $3,000 more than last year just on fish.

But even though the cost for a fish fry has increased, the show will go on. For St Patrick’s, it’s not *just* about the money.

“People come, they love to see each other, it’s a huge community builder for us,” said Koczo.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
A judge convicted Adam Wedig Thursday of trespassing, and sentenced him to $736 in fines,...
Des Moines man who sneaked into NICU to feed baby convicted
The severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Severe storm chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening
Dakota Ray Vandermillen
Intoxicated Dubuque man causes crash, punches driver, and spits on nurse

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine
Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city
Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city