Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Czinano, Clark rally No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points, Caitlin Clark had a double-double and No. 12 Iowa pulled away from Northwestern for a 72-59 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Wildcats, on the NCAA Tournament bubble, trailed by 3 when Veronica Burton made a layup with four minutes left in the third quarter but they missed their next 15 shots.

When Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game, Northwestern trailed 66-54.

Clark, the Big Ten player of the year with 15 double-double, finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Burton finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for seventh-seeded Northwestern.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
A judge convicted Adam Wedig Thursday of trespassing, and sentenced him to $736 in fines,...
Des Moines man who sneaked into NICU to feed baby convicted
The severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Severe storm chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening
Dakota Ray Vandermillen
Intoxicated Dubuque man causes crash, punches driver, and spits on nurse

Latest News

Waterloo West comes up short against Johnston
Waterloo West comes up short against Johnston in 5A state championship game
Watch Class 1a and 2a State girls basketball Semi-finals
Dike-New Hartford advances to 2A championship, Denver and North Linn fall in semis
Northern Iowa gets past Illinois State 78-65 in MVC tourney
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly