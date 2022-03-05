Show You Care
Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KORCZOWA, Poland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited a welcome center set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping mall in Korczowa, close to the border with Ukraine, where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter after the Russian invasion of their homeland. America’s top diplomat heard harrowing tales from mothers and their children who described long and perilous journeys — and the shock of the sudden disruption and the fear for their lives — after fleeing the devastation of the war.

A 12-year-old girl came from the capital, Kyiv, hundreds of miles away, with her brother and sister. She said, “Near our home we heard bombs.” Her older sister said, “I was scared I would die.,”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

