Big Grove starts brewing Equalitea for DVIP

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In honor of International Women’s Day in March, Big Grove Brewery has started brewing Equalitea. Equalitea is the brewery’s sour ale that benefits the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP). For every Pint or 4 pack sold $1 is donated to DVIP.

“A neat way to celebrate International Women’s Day, but also give back to an organization that helps women and people of all genders to find safe spaces,” said Katie Kiessewetter, The Big Grove employee behind the DVIP partnership.

Kiessewetter says she was inspired to start this partnership 3 years ago because of other breweries that have done similar things for programs that benefit women.

Alta Medea, The Director of Community Engagement for DVIP, says it is partnerships that help spread the word about the life-saving services DVIP offers.

“The number one way victims find out about our services is through word of mouth, which is why this partnership is so incredible. The more people that we can connect with, the more people can get help,” said Medea.

This year Big Grove is producing 10 times more Eqalitea than it has in the past, which means more money potentially being donated to DVIP. This beer is estimated to raise 35 thousand dollars by the time it is sold out.

“Its life-changing in $40 alone provides a night of safety for an individual in need,” said Medea.

The Equalitea will be sold anywhere you can get Big Grove products until it is sold out.

