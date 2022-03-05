Show You Care
Afghans resettling in US struggle to find affordable housing

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Afghan refugees who fled their country following the Taliban takeover six months ago are struggling to find affordable housing in the high-cost U.S. cities where they’ve chosen to settle.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah is president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Service. She says some popular destinations, such as the D.C.-area and Southern California, are nearing their saturation point as some 76,000 Afghans nationwide have gotten help from resettlement agencies.

The organizations have been working with Airbnb to provide temporary housing while talking to property management companies to find a more permanent solution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

