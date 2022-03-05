Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks

A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff and Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say nine people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a Starbucks in downtown Sioux Falls.

Investigators now believe some sort of “medical issue” was to blame for the crash, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Starbucks at 13th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Sgt. Travis Olsen said a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on Minnesota Avenue when the 65-year-old man driving the vehicle experienced a “medical event.” The Jeep crashed into the south wall of the coffee shop and completely entered the building.

The driver and his 71-year-old female passenger were both taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say they were both wearing seat belts.

Seven people inside the building, including one Starbucks employee and one juvenile, were hospitalized following the crash. Police say none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, according to Olsen. He said criminal charges have not been filed at this time, pending the completion of the investigation.

Several nearby streets, including a portion of Minnesota, were closed for several hours afterwards as police investigated.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Tornado Watch issued until 8pm
Severe weather possible over the next few hours

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
14-year-old charged after allegedly bringing gun on school grounds at East Buchanan
Tama County home damage from severe storm.
Rural Tama County home severely damaged by Saturday storm
Tama County home damage from severe storm.
Home in Tama County damaged by Saturday's storms
Iowa State Patrol.
Iowa State Patrol encourages seatbelt use after recent highway fatalities