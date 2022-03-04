Xavier advances to the 4A state final after a triple overtime thriller over Dallas Center-Grimes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It never felt over until the electronic clock had three zeros on it. After three overtimes, the Saints players looked up at the score and saw that they had the lead, and a fourth wasn’t necessary.

The scoreboard read 55-50

“It was literally the best feeling in the world,” said Xavier junior Lexi Turner. “Just like, seeing the clock wind down and seeing that we were up it was just an amazing feeling.”

Xavier went into the halftime locker room down 15-11, but exploded for 17 3rd quarter points.

Two free throws from junior Kyla Mason tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation.

“My coaches and teammates were telling me it was gonna go in,” Mason said. “But it was a little nerve-racking.”

Mason had 16 points on the day, while freshman Libbie Fandel led the Saints with 18.

Eight points in triple overtime was enough to overcome the Mustangs.

The Saints will play Sioux City Heelan in the state finals on Saturday at 2:30.

