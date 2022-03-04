Waterloo West to play for first state championship since 2002

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo West came out firing and held on to beat West Des Moines Valley 58-48 in the Class 5A semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Sahara Williams led the Wahhawks with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Halli Poock added 13, while Sierra Moore and Brooklynn Smith were both in double digits adding to Waterloo West’s balanced attack. They had 11 and 10, respectively.

Waterloo West (23-2) will go up against No. 1 and undefeated Johnston (25-0) in Friday’s championship game set for 6 PM.

