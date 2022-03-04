Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo West to play for first state championship since 2002

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo West came out firing and held on to beat West Des Moines Valley 58-48 in the Class 5A semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Sahara Williams led the Wahhawks with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Halli Poock added 13, while Sierra Moore and Brooklynn Smith were both in double digits adding to Waterloo West’s balanced attack. They had 11 and 10, respectively.

Waterloo West (23-2) will go up against No. 1 and undefeated Johnston (25-0) in Friday’s championship game set for 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Northern Iowa gets past Illinois State 78-65 in MVC tourney
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Xavier advances to the 4A state final after a triple overtime thriller over Dallas Center-Grimes
Xavier advances to the 4A state final after a triple overtime thriller over Dallas Center-Grimes
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
No. 24 Iowa beats Michigan 82-71 for 5th straight victory