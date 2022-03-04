Show You Care
Warmth leads to storms

By Joe Winters
Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a cool down, we are on the way back up. Look for a stronger southeast wind to overtake the state. This allows warmth and moisture to increase. Highs jump to near 50 on Friday and the upper 60s on Saturday. A strong storm system moves into the region on Saturday. This brings a storm chance to the state. Some of the storms, mainly later in the day, could be strong to severe. Stay up to date on the forecast, especially as we move into the weekend.

