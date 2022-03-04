Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Storm Lake man accused of attacking woman with knife, charged with attempted murder

Edgardo Ruedas
Edgardo Ruedas(Buena Vista County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in northwest Iowa say a man has been charged with murder after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife.

The Storm Lake Police Department says Edgardo Ruedas, 29, of Storm Lake faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.

On March 3, the SLPD received a call around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic assault in progress at a local residence. Police say when they got to the residence, officers made contact with Ruedas. Officers also found inside the residence an adult female who had serious wounds to her face and hand.

Police allege Ruedas attacked the woman in the residence with a large knife, striking her in the face and hand. A 2-year-old was also in the residence at the time of the incident, but police say they were not injured.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

Ruedas was arrested at the scene and taken to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $37,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
Procession honors fallen former Coralville firefighter as body returns home
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Keyon Roby (Courtesy image)
Man convicted in 2019 killing in Cedar Falls
Gavel
Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for distributing meth