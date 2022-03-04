Storm Lake man accused of attacking woman with knife, charged with attempted murder

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in northwest Iowa say a man has been charged with murder after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife.

The Storm Lake Police Department says Edgardo Ruedas, 29, of Storm Lake faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.

On March 3, the SLPD received a call around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic assault in progress at a local residence. Police say when they got to the residence, officers made contact with Ruedas. Officers also found inside the residence an adult female who had serious wounds to her face and hand.

Police allege Ruedas attacked the woman in the residence with a large knife, striking her in the face and hand. A 2-year-old was also in the residence at the time of the incident, but police say they were not injured.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

Ruedas was arrested at the scene and taken to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $37,000 bond.

