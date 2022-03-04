Show You Care
Risk of severe weather in place for the entire area Saturday

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara discusses the upcoming severe risk for Saturday, March 5th, 2022.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a storm chance late Friday night as the warm front moves through, but this isn’t the main event by any means.

Any scattered storms late tonight may feasibly produce small hail as well, especially the farther north you go. Going into Saturday, the expectation is for a few lingering storms in the morning, then a large break in the weather.

During this break, a gusty south wind will help push temperatures well into the 60s. The approaching cold front in the late afternoon and evening will carry a risk of severe weather, and we need to watch the potential for both tornadoes and high wind gusts.

Lows will plummet to around 30 by Sunday morning, and strong northwest winds are likely behind the front.

Be sure to stay plugged in and keep up with the forecast going into tomorrow!

A cold front late Saturday afternoon and evening will carry a risk of severe weather.
A cold front late Saturday afternoon and evening will carry a risk of severe weather.
A cold front late Saturday afternoon and evening will carry a risk of severe weather.
