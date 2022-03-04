Show You Care
Quiet today, look for some strong storms in the area tomorrow

Risk of severe weather continues for the entire area tomorrow afternoon/evening
Plan on a quiet and dry Friday. Thunderstorms will move into the area tomorrow and some may be strong to severe.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet Friday with clouds slowly building through the day. Highs will generally be in the 40s over the northern half with lower and middle 50s farther south. The main focus on our weekend weather is on the potent system still expected to affect the area tomorrow. Look for a storm chance late tonight as the warm front moves through. Any scattered storms late tonight may feasibly produce small hail. Going into tomorrow, the expectation is for a few lingering storms in the morning, then a large break in the weather. During this break, a gusty south wind will help push temperatures well into the 60s. The approaching cold front in the late afternoon and evening will carry a risk of severe weather and we need to watch the potential for both tornadoes and high wind gusts. Lows will plummet to around 30 by Sunday morning. Be sure to stay plugged in and keep up with the forecast going into tomorrow!

