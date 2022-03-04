Show You Care
Procession honors fallen former Coralville firefighter as body returns home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Coralville firefighter received a hero’s welcome as his body returned home.

Jason Lang died in a crash in Arkansas just months after he left the Coralville Fire Department for a job with the West Memphis Fire Department. Fire trucks and flags greeted the convoy escorting his body as it passed under an i-80 bridge near Tiffin this morning.

A visitation is planned for March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parkview Church, located at 15 Foster Road in Iowa City.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on March 9 at the church, with burial to follow at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

