Procession honors fallen former Coralville firefighter as body returns home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Coralville firefighter received a hero’s welcome as his body returned home.

Jason Lang died in a crash in Arkansas just months after he left the Coralville Fire Department for a job with the West Memphis Fire Department. Fire trucks and flags greeted the convoy escorting his body as it passed under an i-80 bridge near Tiffin this morning.

A visitation is planned for March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parkview Church, located at 15 Foster Road in Iowa City.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on March 9 at the church, with burial to follow at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.