Police: Suspect shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school.

Olathe police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred in the “office area.” Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports that students were injured.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive. The district said in a tweet that Olathe East High School is currently under lockdown because of the situation.

Neither police nor the district immediately returned a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

