Police: Suspect shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school.
Olathe police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred in the “office area.” Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports that students were injured.
Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive. The district said in a tweet that Olathe East High School is currently under lockdown because of the situation.
Neither police nor the district immediately returned a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
