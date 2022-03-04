Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood.

Police say in a news release that officers were called Thursday night to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name.

Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.