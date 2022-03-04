Show You Care
Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson named MVC Coach of the Year

(KVLY)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben Jacobson was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Coach of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

He’s the first coach in the league’s 155-year history to win the award five times.

Jacobson has totaled 319 wins since being named UNI’s head coach in March of 2006 and his 174 conference wins leads all active coaches.

The Panthers claimed the program’s fourth regular season championship and third outright in school history this season. All four regular season titles in UNI history have come under Jacobson’s leadership.

UNI returns to action on Friday in the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. The top-seeded Panthers will face the winner of Thursday night’s opening round matchup between Illinois State and Indiana State.

