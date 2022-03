ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 17 points as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 78-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals.

Noah Carter added 16 points for the Panthers on Friday, while Trae Berhow chipped in 15.

Antonio Reeves led the Redbirds with 20 points and three blocks.

