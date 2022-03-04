Show You Care
No. 24 Iowa beats Michigan 82-71 for 5th straight victory

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to help No. 24 Iowa build a big lead, and the streaking Hawkeyes went on to beat Michigan 82-71.

The Hawkeyes led 47-30 at halftime and coasted to their fifth straight victory and eighth win in nine games.

The Wolverines are the only team to beat Iowa since mid-February.

Michigan had no shot to win the rematch because it simply could not slow down Iowa’s dynamic and balanced offense.

